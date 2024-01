A reminder for folks here in Riverside County. The Sheriff's Department says fireworks are illegal in our county.

It's urging residents to NOT call 9-1-1 to report fireworks. Instead you are asked to fill out an online form. You can CLICK HERE to access the form.

You can also call the non-emergency dispatch at 800-950-2444

The Sheriff's office wants to keep 9-1-1 lines open for life threatening emergencies.