From the red carpet to the big screen: Your guide to the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Fest

The 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival will return to the desert this week, and will screen 179 films from 74 countries, including 47 premieres (8 World, 3 International, 12 North American, and 24 U.S.) from January 4-15, 2024.

The festival’s opening night will be the U.S. Premiere of Wicked Little Letters directed by Thea Sharock, at the Richards Center for the Arts on Friday, January 5. The festival will close with Ex-Husbands, directed by Noah Pritzker on Saturday, January 13 at The Palm Springs Cultural Center. A full list of the festival venues can be found here.

The line-up includes 40 of the International Feature Film Oscar® Submissions along with Talking Pictures, New Voices New Visions, Modern Masters, Queer Cinema, Cine Latino, True Stories, World Cinema Now, and more.

Tickets for the Palm Springs International Film Festival can be purchased here.

Our coverage starts Thursday, January 4 with exclusive interviews with the stars from the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. Coverage will begin at 4:00 p.m. that afternoon.

