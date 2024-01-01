Missing Chinese exchange student found safe in Utah following cyber kidnapping scheme, police say

RIVERDALE, Utah (AP) — A foreign exchange student from China who was reported missing last week in Utah has been found. Authorities said the student and his family appear to be victims of a “cyber kidnapping” scheme. The 17-year-old student was reported missing Friday, a day after he was last seen at the home where he had been staying. Police in Riverdale initially said that they believed the student was forcefully abducted. But on Sunday they said the boy had been found safe in a tent about 25 miles away. Police say Kai’s family paid an $80,000 ransom after receiving a photograph that made it appear the student was abducted.

