Local businesses gear up for PSIFF visitors

Local businesses are looking forward to the start of the 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival which starts on January 4.

An estimated 135,000 people are expected to attend the festival this year. 70% of the attendees will not be local to the Coachella Valley.

In 2023, the Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala grossed over $1.7 million alone.

Ralf Suter, the owner of RE[X] Palm Springs Inc., says that the festival helps boost his sales year after year.

"We are so happy to have all the visitors. There will be thousands of people coming to town, roaming around, shopping, dining... it's going to be a cooking city here for the film festival. We can't wait for it," said Suter.

Nona Watson, the CEO of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce, says that shopping small at businesses like RE[X] is ideal for visitors looking for an authentic Palm Springs experience.

“We've come to a place where things that are local, they're special to and they can bring back that memory. So I think Palm Springs certainly has a ton of local shops, chef-driven restaurants that make it very exciting for people to have that real Palm Springs experience," said Watson.

Stay with News Channel 3 on air and online for up-to-date Palms Springs International Film Festival coverage starting January 4 through January 15.