New California law expands reproductive healthcare privacies

Published 10:56 AM

The state of California is now providing stronger protections for individuals receiving reproductive and gender-affirming healthcare. 

Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan’s AB 352 into law to protect information regarding an individual's abortion, gender-affirming care, pregnancy loss and more.

 Per Governor Gavin Newsom's office,  "this closes a major loophole in privacy protections for people traveling to California for abortion and gender-affirming care." 

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with local healthcare professionals about this new law and what it means for the Coachella Valley. 

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more information.

Tatum Larsen

