New California law expands reproductive healthcare privacies

The state of California is now providing stronger protections for individuals receiving reproductive and gender-affirming healthcare.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan’s AB 352 into law to protect information regarding an individual's abortion, gender-affirming care, pregnancy loss and more.

Per Governor Gavin Newsom's office, "this closes a major loophole in privacy protections for people traveling to California for abortion and gender-affirming care."

