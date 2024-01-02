Palm Springs International Film Festival celebrates 35th anniversary with 1990s ‘Flashback’ film series

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is returning to the Coachella Valley Thursday, January 4.

Well into its third decade, the festival continues to be a force in the world of film.

In honor of its 35th anniversary we spoke with Turner Classic Movies host, Dave Karger who will be presenting some films that debuted the same year as the film festival.

"1990 is the year that the Palm Springs International Film Festival was founded," said Dave Karger of Turner Classic Movies. "It's also a year where several great modern classic films were released."

Since its inception, the Palm Springs International Film Festival has highlighted major motion pictures.

"I think the fact that the Palm Springs International Film Festival is about to celebrate its 35th anniversary just speaks to how committed everybody who put this festival together has been over the past 35 years," added Karger. "Just how smart they were as far as scheduling it for this time of year, giving it an international film bent, which sets it apart from a lot of other film festivals."

Karger, known for presenting Turner Classic Movies’ renowned catalog of timeless films, is bringing his passion for cinema to this year’s Film Fest.

"As great as it is to focus on movies that are out now, it's really important to look at the history of film, and 1990, yes, it's only 34 to 35 years ago, but I think great films from the early 1990s can and should be considered classic films," said Karger.

He’ll be presenting the following pictures in theaters throughout Palm Springs. All of which have stood the test of time.

"'Goodfellas' directed by Martin Scorsese. 'Wild at Heart' a terrific film from David Lynch, and a groundbreaking documentary called 'Paris is Burning,' which is really going to speak to the vibrant LGBTQ+ community out here in Palm Springs," said Karger.

As a Coachella Valley resident himself, he’s seen the liveliness the film festival brings to Palm Springs, and wants to leave attendees with a bit of challenge.

"Be excited to kind of increase your aperture about what you are willing to come see at the Palm Springs film festival. I'm very excited about the new films too. But I hope people will give these kind of modern classic films from 1990 like 'Goodfellas,' 'Wild at Heart,' and 'Paris is Burning' a chance because they are really terrific films, particularly if you've never seen them before," said Karger.

This year the Palm Springs International Film Festival is honoring the history of film, while anticipating new classics in the making.

You can find showtimes for Palm Springs International Film Festival's 'Flashback' series HERE. The films presented by Dave Karger will be playing January 5-7.