South Korean police raid house of suspect who stabbed opposition leader Lee in the neck

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police have raided the residence and office of a man who stabbed the country’s opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, in the neck this week. The assault occurred when Lee was passing through a throng of journalists after visiting the proposed site of a new airport in the southeastern city of Busan on Tuesday. The motive for his attack is unknown. Busan police say he told investigators he attempted to kill Lee and that he had plotted his attack alone. Police say they sent officers to search the residence and office of the suspect in the central city of Asan on Wednesday.

