Things to know about Minnesota’s new, non-racist state flag and seal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Love it, hate it or yawn at it, Minnesota is set to get a new state flag next spring that echoes its motto of being the North Star State. It’s replacing an old flag that brought up painful memories of conquest and displacement for Native Americans. The new design includes a dark blue shape of Minnesota with a North Star on it. The new seal replaces an image of a Native American riding off into the sunset while a white settler plows his field with a rifle at the ready. The seal was a key feature of the old flag, hence the pressure for changing both.

