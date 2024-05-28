Skip to Content
Hotter than normal through the week

today at 6:09 AM
Published 5:58 AM

Highs topped out at 102 yesterday, and we'll be close to that number again today.

Along wit those hotter than normal conditions, breezy NW winds will continue in the evening hours, really between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. each evening. For that reason the Air Quality Watch south of the Salon Sea is again in effect until 8 this evening.

Highs are expected hover in those lower 100s through the weekend, with cloudy and slightly cooler conditions as we head into next week. Be sure to stay hydrated and be cautious of heat related illnesses.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

