‘Officer-Involved shooting’ in Morongo Valley leaves one person dead

We are following breaking news out of Morongo Valley.

We have learned one person is dead, following an officer-involved shooting according to CHP Morongo Basin.

Our newsroom received several calls that the incident happened before 5 p.m. Saturday near Covington Park off the 62.

San Bernardino CHP confirms this is an officer-involved shooting investigation.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department tells us one man was killed during the "lethal force encounter."

No deputies or others were hurt during the shooting.

We are working to gather more details, stay with us for updates on this story.