Momentum from Palm Springs International Film Awards carries into Golden Globes

There were some familiar faces at Sunday night’s Golden Globes.

On Thursday several Hollywood heavy hitters kicked off award season here in Palm Springs to celebrate this past year’s best cinema.

Fast forward to Sunday, many of those stars took over the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton for this year’s Golden Globes.

To no surprise, there was a bit of an overlap in honorees.

Here at home, Da’vine Joy Randolph received the 'Spotlight Award' meanwhile at the Golden Globes she won 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.'

Here are some other honorable mentions at the Golden Globes featuring stars we saw earlier this week in Palm Springs.

Emma Stone was received ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy' for her role in ‘Poor Things.’

Cillian Murphy also receiving ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama’ for his role in Oppenheimer.

Lastly, Lily Gladstone took home 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, drama' making history as the first indigenous person to win in her category.

She thanked her community in her native Blackfeet language.

Here at home, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell received the 'Chairman’s Award.'

At Sunday’s Golden Globes they walked away with the ‘Best Original Song in a Motion Picture.’ for their work in ‘Barbie.'

Speaking of 'Barbie,' the summer blockbuster won the 'Cinematic and Box Office Achievement' award at tonight’s Golden Globes.

The film fandom hasn't ended here in Palm Springs however. The Palm Springs International Film Festival continues well into January 14 with several screenings throughout town.

You can find that full schedule HERE.