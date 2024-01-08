Twentynine Palms man killed in hit-and-run, authorities ask for help ID’ing driver

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Twentynine Palms.

The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 5 at approximately 8:41 p.m. on the 75000 block of Amboy Road.

Deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to the area following a report of a male laying in the middle of the road. Deputies arrived on scene at 8:52 p.m. and discovered the male pedestrian, Christopher Plummer, 55, lying in the westbound lane of Amboy Road with significant injuries.

San Bernardino County Fire Department administered life-saving measures to Plummer, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded due to the severity of the collision. The agency said the preliminary investigation indicated Plummer was walking west on Amboy Road and struck by an unknown vehicle. The involved vehicle fled the scene.

The section of Amboy Road where the crash happened has no crosswalks or streetlights. The roadway is straight with a dirt shoulder.

The agency noted that deputies are continuing the investigation, collecting video surveillance from several residence and businesses in the area, as well as interviewing witnesses.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the community’s assistance identifying the involved driver and requests anyone with information related to the investigation contact Deputy Chris Jones at San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station, Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) at (760) 366-4175.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME, or leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com