Belarus sends children from occupied Ukraine for training with Belarusian army

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus state television says that Belarusian authorities sent a recently arrived group of Ukrainian children from occupied Ukraine to train with the Belarusian military to learn how to evacuate in the event of a fire. 35 children from the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Antratsyt in eastern Ukraine were sent to the eastern Belarusian city of Mogilev where the Belarus 1 state television channel said they are being taught how to behave in extreme situations. Ukraine says it is investigating the deportation of the children as possible genocide and has said it is investigating Belarus for its involvement in the alleged deportation of more than 19 thousand children in total from Ukraine.

