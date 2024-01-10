Deputy-Involved Shooting in Hemet Overnight

Riverside County Sheriff's Department said deputies from the Hemet Sheriff's station responded to reports of a physical altercation between family members, where a female victim had injuries yesterday at 11:41 p.m. at the 263000 block of Jepson Court in Hemet.

Deputies say when they arrived at the residence, they contacted the suspect at the door; they attempted to contact the involved parties and that is when the suspect began to fire at the deputies from inside the residence.

Officials say the suspect then exited the residence wearing body armor and was armed with an assault rifle; authorities say that is when the suspect fired at the deputies again and is when the deputy-involved shooting occurred.

Authorities say that is when the suspect was then shot, and deputies rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived; the suspect was then transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

Deputies say an adult female victim was located and treated at the residence with non-life-threatening injuries.

No deputies were injured during the incident; according to department policy, the deputy involved will be placed on administrative leave.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News Channel 3 on the air and online for any new developments.