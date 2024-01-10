For IRS, backlogs and identity theft are still problems despite funding boost, watchdog says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is still too slow to process amended tax returns, answer taxpayer phone calls and resolve identity theft cases, according to an independent watchdog within the agency. The organization sent a report to Congress Wednesday that the backlog of unprocessed amended returns has quadrupled from 500,000 in 2019 to 1.9 million in October last year. And taxpayer correspondence and related cases more than doubled over the same period, from 1.9 million to 4.3 million. The report comes shortly after the IRS announced that the 2024 filing season begins on Jan. 29.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.