Music streams hit 4 trillion in 2023. Country and global acts — and Taylor Swift — fueled the growth

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Listened to more music last year? You’re not alone. Luminate’s year-end report finds that the global music industry surpassed 4 trillion streams in 2023. That’s a new single-year record. Global streams are also up 34% from last year, reflective of an increasingly international music marketplace. Stateside, three genres saw the biggest growth in 2023: country, Latin and world, a catchall that includes J-pop, K-pop and Afrobeats. As for the Taylor Swift of it all, Luminate found that Time’s 2023 Person of the Year made up 1.79% of the U.S. market, accounting for 1 in every 78 U.S. on-demand audio streams.

