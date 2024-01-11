Winds impacting air quality and road visibility

Our First Alert Weather Alert team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert, as we continue to track high wind warnings and wind advisories throughout our region.

Here in the Coachella Valley a wind advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

Sand and dust are covering roads throughout the valley, debris and flying material like tumbleweed and palm husks have been spotted as well.

South Coast AQMD's Air Quality Index (AQI) Map is showing that air quality has been compromised throughout parts of the valley reaching 'unhealthy levels' as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

You can view a live AQI Map HERE.

Expect some reduced visibility and drive safely.

If you have any items like a bike rack or materials on a truck bed try to secure them or remove them altogether.

We are expecting to see the strongest winds along the 1-10 corridor and the pass areas near Banning.