Bill to ban tackle football for children under the age of 12 moves to State Assembly

A bill to ban tackle football for children under the age of 12 is headed to the State Assembly.

On Wednesday, AB 734 was heard by the California Assembly Arts, Entertainment, Sports and Tourism committee in Sacramento.

It was approved 5-2, sending the bill to the State Assembly.

The bill was introduced by Sacramento lawmaker, Kevin McCarty. This is the third time he's introduced this legislation.

Under the new bill tackle football would be phased out in the coming years requiring children under the age of 12 to solely play flag football.

There are some parents that are concerned that the state is stepping in to determine what sports their child can play.

Yet studies like one conducted by the CDC show, "Youth tackle football athletes had an estimated 18 times more head impacts per practice and 19 times more head impacts per game than flag football athletes."

The Assembly has until the end of January to approve it. If they do, it goes to the senate and then Governor Gavin Newsom's desk.