Mississippi Republican Sen. Wicker advances to general election. State also holds 4 House primaries
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker has defeated two Republican challengers and will face Democrat Ty Pinkins in the Nov. 5 election. Mississippi also held party primaries Tuesday for U.S. House seats. The only incumbent with opposition, Rep. Mike Ezell, defeated two Republican primary challengers in the 4th District. He will face Democrat Craig Elliot Raybon in November. Dianne Dodson Black won the 1st District Democratic nomination. She goes to a rematch with Republican Rep. Trent Kelly, who was unopposed in his primary. Rep. Bennie Thompson was unopposed for the 2nd District Democratic nomination, while three Republicans were competing. Republican Rep. Michael Guest has no opposition this year in the 3rd District.