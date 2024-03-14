CHP SigAlert issued for road closure on Interstate 10 east of Coachella

A SigAlert was issued by the California Highway Patrol Thursday morning for Interstate 10 east of Coachella in both directions due to two collisions involving big rig trucks.

All east and westbound traffic was being taken off the freeway at Dillon Road in Coachella.

CHP says all Eastbound traffic will be directed to State Route 86.

There is an unknown estimated time when the roads will reopen.

One collision happened at Box Canyon eastbound. A big rig semi was blocking all lanes after rolling over at 6:42 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries in this crash.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

Chiriaco Summit was partially blocking lanes westbound but was expected to clear shortly as of 7:45 a.m. That wreck was reported at 6:22 a.m.

The driver sustained minor injuries in this crash.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news.