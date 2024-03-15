A judge tosses claims against a former Wisconsin police officer who killed 3 people in five years

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed two of three claims against a former Wisconsin police officer who killed three people of color in five years. Former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah killed Antonio Gonzales in 2015, Jay Anderson in 2016 and Alvin Cole in 2020. Prosecutors decided not to charge Mensah in any of the deaths but the dead men’s families filed civil lawsuits in federal court against Mensah and the Wauwatosa Police Department. The cases were consolidated in 2022. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed the Gonzales and Anderson families’ claims on Thursday. The judge allowed the Cole case to continue.

