Fire consumes trailer, car on Morongo Reservation

A fire that erupted today in a travel trailer on the Morongo Band of Mission Indians' reservation near Banning destroyed the trailer and damaged a vehicle before crews got it under control.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 1:35 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Morongo Road, near Cottonwood Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said several engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames raging in the trailer, extending to surrounding property.

The fire reached a parked car, causing significant damage, as well as threatened neighboring trailers that were undamaged before crews knocked it down just before 2 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the blaze, and there was no word on whether anyone was displaced.