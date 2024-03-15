Indio Middle School students explore future paths during annual College & Career Day

Students at Indio Middle School are getting some early insight into career paths available to them in the future.

Friday morning, the school held its 11th annual College and Career Day. Several local guest speakers from different industries gave in-person and virtual presentations, including professionals in golf, small business and art.

Members of the Indio Police Department and CAL FIRE also participated.

News Channel 3's Jennifer Franco also talked about her journey in journalism. She spoke with one student who’s a part of the school’s news program about what this event means to him.

“Kids get the opportunity to look at other career paths and choices they want to do in their life. I personally want to follow a music career path, but learning stuff like this could help me like if I don't end up wanting to do it. So like it's just like nice things you learn you know,” said Sonny Nava, an 8th-grade student.

Students were able to ask questions about careers they find interesting including what type of education it requires.