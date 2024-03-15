Storm dumps over 4 feet of snow in Colorado, leaving thousands without power
By COLLEEN SLEVIN and THOMAS PEIPERT
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — A major storm dumped more than 4 feet of snow in Colorado before ending Friday, leaving thousands without power and making travel hazardous in the mountains and foothills west of Denver. The storm shut down a highway that connects Denver to Colorado ski resorts for much of the day Thursday, stranding some people in their cars for hours. The National Weather Service says between 10 and 20 inches fell in the Denver area and the foothills got 2 to 4 feet.