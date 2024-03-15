Things to know about developments impacting LGBTQ+ rights across the US

The rights of LGBTQ+ people continue to be in flux across the U.S. with a new flurry of developments. A legal settlement has made it clear that teachers and students in Florida public schools can say “gay,” though instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity remains out of bounds. Arkansas is taking away the option of using an “X” to mark a person’s sex on a driver’s license. Kansas took steps closer to banning gender-affirming care for minors, and the question of whether transgender women can compete in women’s sports in the NCAA moved to the courts.

