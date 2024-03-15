Vice President Harris, rapper Fat Joe team up for discussion on easing marijuana penalties

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris says it’s “absurd” that the federal government classifies marijuana as more dangerous than fentanyl, the synthetic opioid blamed for tens of thousands of deaths in the United States. Harris commented at the White House on Friday as she and Grammy-nominated rapper Fat Joe led a roundtable discussion on easing marijuana penalties. The government currently is reviewing how it classifies marijuana. Harris urged that the review be wrapped up as quickly as possible. President Joe Biden has said no one should be jailed for simply possessing cannabis.

