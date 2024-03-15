White House encourages House Republicans to ‘move on’ from their Biden impeachment effort

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top White House lawyer is encouraging Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to end his chamber’s efforts to impeach the Democratic president over unproven claims he benefited from the business dealings of his son and brother. White House counsel Ed Siskel writes in a letter to Johnson that testimony and records turned over to the House Oversight and Judiciary committees have failed to establish any wrongdoing. Siskel adds even Republican witnesses have poured cold water on the impeachment effort. Siskel writes, “It is obviously time to move on, Mr. Speaker. This impeachment is over.” Johnson acknowledges “people have gotten frustrated” the probe has dragged on this long.

By LISA MASCARO and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

