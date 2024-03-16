After the pandemic, young Chinese again want to study abroad, just not so much in the US
By DIDI TANG
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — After the pandemic, young Chinese are again looking to study abroad. But the decades-long run that has sent an estimated 3 million Chinese students to the U.S. could be trending down. The deterrent for some is the high cost of a U.S. education. For others, like Helen Dong, who chose to study in the U.K., safety is a concern. She said Chinese parents fear gun violence in the U.S. But growing tensions between the U.S. and China are contributing to the trend. The Chinese government has criticized the U.S. for what it says is an unfriendly policy toward some Chinese students and is nudging them to attend Chinese institutes instead.