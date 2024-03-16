Police search for suspect responsible for Palm Springs traffic collision that injured another driver

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday night Palm Springs Police responded an injury traffic collision off South Sunrise Way and Ramon Road.

According to reports, the driver of a white Acura involved in the incident fled the scene before police arrived.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered moderate injuries.

After officers arrived on scene, they determined the driver of the white Acura to be at fault. Along with striking an other vehicle, that suspect also ran into a hydrant.

That suspect was never found.

Palm Springs Police are asking anyone with information related to the driver of the white Acura to contact the department at 760-327-1441.