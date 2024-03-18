Skip to Content
Palm Springs Public Library seeks community input regarding upcoming renovations

Published 11:10 AM

Starting this week, Palm Springs residents are invited to partake in a series of meetings regarding renovations at the city’s public library. 

Library staff and architects from Group 4 Architecture will be available at all five meetings to receive feedback, answer questions and share information about the renovation plans.

The meetings will be on:  

  • Thursday, March 21 at the Demuth Community Center, 3601 E. Mesquite Ave, Palm Springs, CA 92264 at 5 - 7 PM
  • Friday, March 22 at James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 Tramview Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262 at 5 - 7 PM
  • Saturday, March 23 at Ruth Hardy Park, 700 Tamarisk Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262, outside during One-PS Picnic at 11 AM - 2 PM
  • Wednesday, March 27 at Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 E Baristo Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262, outside during the Family Fun Fest at 9 AM - 12 PM
  • Wednesday, March 27 at the Palm Springs Public Library, 300 S. Sunrise Way in the Learning Center Community Room at 5:30 – 7:30 PM

These renovations are being funded by an infrastructure matching-grant that was recently awarded to the Palm Springs Public Library. 

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen will be speaking with  Palm Springs Public Library representatives for more on what insights they hope to gain from these outreach meetings. 

Watch News Channel 3 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more information.

Tatum Larsen

