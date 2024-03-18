Palm Springs Public Library seeks community input regarding upcoming renovations

Starting this week, Palm Springs residents are invited to partake in a series of meetings regarding renovations at the city’s public library.

Library staff and architects from Group 4 Architecture will be available at all five meetings to receive feedback, answer questions and share information about the renovation plans.

The meetings will be on:

Thursday, March 21 at the Demuth Community Center, 3601 E. Mesquite Ave, Palm Springs, CA 92264 at 5 - 7 PM

Friday, March 22 at James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 Tramview Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262 at 5 - 7 PM

Saturday, March 23 at Ruth Hardy Park, 700 Tamarisk Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262, outside during One-PS Picnic at 11 AM - 2 PM

Wednesday, March 27 at Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 E Baristo Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262, outside during the Family Fun Fest at 9 AM - 12 PM

Wednesday, March 27 at the Palm Springs Public Library, 300 S. Sunrise Way in the Learning Center Community Room at 5:30 – 7:30 PM

These renovations are being funded by an infrastructure matching-grant that was recently awarded to the Palm Springs Public Library.

