One serious injury reported in Palm Desert house fire

today at 8:39 AM
Published 8:24 AM

One person suffered serious injuries in a Palm Desert house fire Tuesday morning.

CalFire Riverside County confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 that the fire was reported at 7:33 a.m. on the 73300 block of Guadalupe Avenue, which is in a neighborhood just west of San Pablo and south of Fred Waring Drive.

CalFire said one person was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The fire was contained to a single-family home.

Crews were expected to be on the scene for three hours and utility crews were requested to turn off the home's utilities.

Jeff Stahl

Jeff Stahl

