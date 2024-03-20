Roof collapses during house fire in Indio

Firefighters were on the scene of an Indio house fire that caused its roof to collapse Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported at 5:51 a.m. along the 44800 block of Oasis Street near Indio Boulevard.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters at the scene said the home's roof collapsed.

The home's owner and a dog were both said to be safe.

There was no immediate word on the fire's cause.

Oasis Street was closed to traffic between Miles Avenue and Indio Boulevard due to the firefighting activities.

