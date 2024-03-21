Motorcyclist killed in Palm Springs traffic collision

A motorcyclist was killed in a Palm Springs traffic collision involving a driver in a small sports utility vehicle Wednesday, according to police.

Police closed East Amado Road between N. Sunrise Way and N. Avenida Caballeros at 10:09 p.m. after the wreck was reported.

There was no immediate word on the motorcyclist or other driver's names.

East Amado was closed for several hours before reopening to traffic.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the collision or who was to blame for causing it.

