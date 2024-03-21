Ready to race: Thermal Club making history with first IndyCar event, the $1 Million Challenge

Start your engines!

The one-of-a-kind Thermal Club in the east valley is set to host the $1 Million Challenge this weekend, the first event of its kind.

Sports Director Blake Arthur had the opportunity to visit the track and see what the racing experience is all about.

This special NTT INDYCAR SERIES will take place March 22-24.

The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge event weekend includes a crucial two-day Open Test, group qualifying sessions, two heat races and a 12-car “all-star” race with $1.756 million at stake – the largest purse for an INDYCAR SERIES race outside of the Indianapolis 500.

The Twin Palms layout at the Thermal Club is a 3.067-mile (4.82-km) raceway which includes most of that South Palm circuit and adds a highly demanding trajectory on top to get to a total of 19 turns.The layout consists of sweepers, tight corners, long straightaways, and elevation changes, providing a proper driving and engineering challenge to teams.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the race over the weekend.