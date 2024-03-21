Ready to race: Thermal Club making history with first IndyCar event, the $1 Million Challenge
Start your engines!
The one-of-a-kind Thermal Club in the east valley is set to host the $1 Million Challenge this weekend, the first event of its kind.
Sports Director Blake Arthur had the opportunity to visit the track and see what the racing experience is all about.
👀🏎️@IndyCar @ThermalClub @KESQ #INDYCAR #ThermalChallenge pic.twitter.com/iDfedLLdpz— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 20, 2024
This special NTT INDYCAR SERIES will take place March 22-24.
The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge event weekend includes a crucial two-day Open Test, group qualifying sessions, two heat races and a 12-car “all-star” race with $1.756 million at stake – the largest purse for an INDYCAR SERIES race outside of the Indianapolis 500.
The Twin Palms layout at the Thermal Club is a 3.067-mile (4.82-km) raceway which includes most of that South Palm circuit and adds a highly demanding trajectory on top to get to a total of 19 turns.The layout consists of sweepers, tight corners, long straightaways, and elevation changes, providing a proper driving and engineering challenge to teams.
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the race over the weekend.