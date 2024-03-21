Coachella Valley Brewing Company hosting 3rd annual Comedy Fest 

The Coachella Valley Brewing Company is hosting its 3rd annual comedy festival from March 22nd to 24th.

Over 50 comedians across four stages will perform stand-up comedy acts.

This is the first year that the show has hosted performances across 3 days.

Friday will host five headlining acts, while Saturday and Sunday will host nine each.

Comedians come from far and wide to perform at the festival, but there are also a number of highlighted local acts.

Food will be catered by KUMA Catering, Poppin' Off Pies, and Outside the Masa.

Beers from the Coachella Valley Brewing Company will also be available for purchase.

Head to this link for ticket information.