2024 American Documentary and Animation Film Festival opens with headlining screening of Sean Penn’s ‘Superpower’

The opening night of the 2024 American Documentary and Animation Film Festival, also known as the 'AmDocs' was headlined with a special screening of actor Sean Penn’s film 'Superpower.'

More than 2,000 films were reviewed for this year’s film fest, and the film fanatics we spoke to were highly anticipating Penn’s film ‘Superpower’ that captured the outbreak of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"I think our hearts all break when we look at the Ukraine and what's happened," said AmDocs attendee, Sandy Appleby. "We want to come here, and see it, and learn a little bit more about it and support it."

Appleby is visiting Palm Springs from Canada, said attending the American Documentary and Animation Film Festival made the perfect birthday gift.

Although the conflict in Ukraine is a heavy topic, she’s thankful for an opportunity to learn more.

"I think it's really touching, the whole idea that Sean Penn was there to record something completely different. And the war broke out," added Appleby.

Palm Springs resident, Steve Pompeo says he’s been attending the AmDocs since the festival first debuted over a decade ago.

"One of the standout films from the past was the on Salton Sea, because that's a big issue in this valley," said Pompeo. "That was a standout film from all these years. And I know they're doing one again this this season."

One of the film’s highlighting the Salton Sea this year includes ‘Passing Through,' that focuses on Bombay Beach, the resort town turned no man’s land.

"Most people thought of it as like an abandoned ghost town for a while," said 'Passing Through Director, Sarah Ingram. "Now it's been revived by a community of artists that are breathing new life into this town and bringing awareness to the environmental issues surrounding the Salton Sea."

From environmental issues, the arts, to wellness and politics the film festival offers a variety of screenings for inquisitive viewers.

Including a deep dive of Governor Gavin Gewsom’s early career as then-mayor of San Francisco.

His own brother-in-law shot ‘The Pursuit of Equality’ capturing Newsom’s work twenty years ago to legalize same sex marriage in California.

"For that younger generation, it wasn't around in 2004 to 2010, it's a great opportunity to come and see the film and see what it was like 20 years ago," said 'Pursuit of Equality' director, Geoff Callan. "See how brave Gavin Newsom was and how determined these couples were to get married and have equal rights."

There’s a variety of viewing that will be available through Monday from films focusing on human rights, entrepreneurship, food and so much more.

KESQ's very own Emmy Award-winning series, ‘Troubled Waters’ will be screened throughout the festival as well.

You can find scheduling and ticketing information HERE or by visiting the AmDocs's website, www.amdocfilmfest.com.