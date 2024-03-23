Authorities in northwest Mexico rescue 42 people after mass kidnappings by criminal groups

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say they have rescued 42 hostages, including 18 children, from criminal groups after a wave of kidnappings in Sinaloa state, where more than 600 special forces troops were sent to beef up security. Sinaloa Gov. Rubén Rocha said Saturday that an intensive operation with police and military forces was still underway trying to find 24 people who were kidnapped. Kidnappings en masse took place Friday in different areas of the La Noria region, outside Sinaloa’s capital city of Culiacan. Officials said members of criminal groups made hostages of at least three families.

