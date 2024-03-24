Russia launches another massive missile attack on Ukraine with one briefly entering Polish airspace

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say that Russia launched its third massive missile attack on Ukraine in the past four days, and the second to target the capital of Kyiv. The head of the city’s military administration said Sunday that Russia used cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MJS. An air alert in the capital lasted for more than two hours as rockets entered Kyiv in groups from the north. One of the missiles launched at western Ukraine briefly entered Polish airspace. Poland is a member of NATO. The Polish army’s operation command said in a statement that there was a violation of Polish airspace at (0323GMT). It said the missile stayed in Polish airspace for 39 seconds.

