Brazilian police launch investigation into Bolsonaro’s 2-night sleepover at Hungarian embassy

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Federal Police on Monday launched an investigation into former President Jair Bolsonaro’s two-night stay at the Hungarian embassy in Brasilia, amid widespread speculation from his opponents that he may have been attempting to evade arrest. A Federal Police source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to The Associated Press that it was undertaken in response to a report from The New York Times that featured security camera video of the Hungarian ambassador welcoming Bolsonaro on Feb. 12. Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, one of the leaders of a global far-right movement, is a key international ally of Bolsonaro’s.

