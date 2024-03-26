City of Indio moves forward with Indio Sports Park Complex

This month, Indio City Council members approved the construction bid for their Indio Sports Park Complex.

According to Mayor Waymond Fermon, the 38-acre park will be located in North Indio, on Avenue 44 and Jackson.

The park will include baseball and softball fields, soccer fields, a football field, shaded areas, a walking trail, an event center and more.

The city says that funding will come from an $8.5 million state grant, all other expenses will be covered by the city's general fund.

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen will be speaking with Mayor Waymond Fermon about the park which he says has been in discussions for decades.

