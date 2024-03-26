In first, an Argentine court convicts ex-officers of crimes against trans women during dictatorship

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Judges overseeing a high-profile human rights trial in Argentina have convicted 11 former officials of crimes against humanity. It’s the first case to focus on the former military dictatorship’s overlooked practice of committing sexual violence against transgender women. The trial at the court in La Plata, a southern suburb of the capital, spanned nearly four years and added new details and insight to previously chronicled atrocities. Transgender plaintiffs took the witness stand for the first time in a series of chilling hearings that put a spotlight both on the suffering of the transgender community and on the widespread tactic of sexual violence under the right-wing dictatorship that ruled Argentina from 1976 to 1983.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.