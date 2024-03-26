Indonesia’s top court begins hearing election appeals of 2 losing candidates alleging fraud

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s top court is hearing appeals against the presidential election results lodged by two losing candidates who are alleging widespread irregularities and fraud at the polls and demanding a revote. The election winner, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, chose as his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of the popular outgoing president. The Constitutional Court had made an exception to the minimum age requirement of 40 for candidates. Former Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan and former Central Java Gov. Ganjar Pranowo both criticized 37-year-old Raka’s participation in the election. Baswedan also alleges regional officials are pressured or given rewards to influence the direction of political choices. The verdict, expected on April 22, cannot be appealed.

By NINIEK KARMINI and FADLAN SYAM Associated Press

