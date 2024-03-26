New Zealand joins the US and the UK in alleging it was targeted by China-backed cyberespionage

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand says hackers linked to the Chinese government targeted its Parliament in 2021. New Zealand’s allegation comes a day after American and British authorities announced a set of criminal charges and sanctions against seven hackers, who targeted U.S. officials, journalists, corporations and pro-democracy activists, and the U.K.’s election watchdog. New Zealand’s minister for cybersecurity said Tuesday that the cyberespionage activity was contained and the entity responsible was removed. China’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations as “typical political manipulation.”

