Galleri Classic, title sponsor to screen players and fans for multiple cancers in mobile phlebotomy unit

The Galleri Classic will take place at the Mission Hills Country Club this weekend.

The PGA Champions Tour event hosts players over the age of 50.

The event's title sponsor is "Galleri," a multi-cancer early detection test. GRAIL is the company that initiated Galleri testing.

To be tested, you must be over the age of 50. GRAIL’s CEO, Bob Ragusa, says, "Your risk of cancer is over 10 times higher if you're 50 or older compared to those under the age of 50."

During the Galleri Classic, there will be a mobile phlebotomy lab unit offering testing to those who are eligible.

"This is a great opportunity with the PGA Tour Champions," said Ragusa. "Our test is geared towards elevated risk, typically people over 50, and with the PGA Tour Champions as a platform, we aim to inspire fans and others to be more proactive about their health."

The tournament's director, Michelle DeLancy, mentioned that the players took the test last year and will do so again, as it is meant to be an annual screening. "I know that they all look forward to taking it again as it can be an annual test," said DeLancy. "It’s a good opportunity for them to stay informed about their health."

