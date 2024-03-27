Trump ally Jeffrey Clark was adamant about fraud in 2020 election despite evidence, superior said

WASHINGTON (AP) — The second day of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark’s disciplinary system painted a picture of someone who, despite numerous attempts by his superiors to convince him otherwise, remained adamant that there were instances of irregularities and fraud in the 2020 election that required deeper examination. Clark is facing sanctions, including disbarment in Washington, D.C., for his role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn the presidential election.

