US journalist marks a year in a Russian prison as courts keep extending his time behind bars
By EMMA BURROWS
Associated Press
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich marks a year behind bars on Friday following his arrest by Russian authorities who accuse him of espionage but have offered no supporting evidence. His friends and family say he is relying on his humor and resilience to get him through the days. Gershkovich, his employer and the U.S. government deny the allegations. He has been brought to court a dozen times for hearings that have rejected his appeals for freedom and always extend his pre-trial detention. The court appearances give his family and friends a chance to see him, if only for a few minutes.