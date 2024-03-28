AHF: Goldevoice demands take down of AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s Coachella-themed billboards

Officials with the nonprofit AIDS Healthcare Foundation said Goldenvoice, the organizers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have told them to take down a billboard which features some Coachella iconography.

The billboard in question is facing the I-10 westbound between Washington and Jefferson streets. It's meant to catch the attention of festival-goers as they leave Indio.

It went up on Tuesday and is meant to stay up through April.

The billboard advertises free STD testing and services, with AHF's president saying, "We want everyone to use condoms and practice safer sex, but if they don’t, we also want them to know where to get std tested easily and for free.

Goldenvoice has yet to respond to our request for comment.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.