Last coal-burning power plant in New England set to close in a win for environmentalists

BOSTON (AP) — The last coal-fired power plant in New England is set to close in a victory for environmentalists. Granite Shore Power said Wednesday it reached an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency to close the Merrimack Station in New Hampshire by June 2028. It had been the focus of a lawsuit and protests. As part of the deal, the company said the site will be turned into the state’s first renewable energy park. The company also said it would shutter Schiller Station in Portsmouth next year. That facility, which is permitted to use oil, coal and biomass, has not operated for several years.

