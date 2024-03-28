Philippine leader warns of countermeasures in response to Chinese aggression at sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president says his government will take action against what he called dangerous attacks by the Chinese coast guard and suspected militia ships in the disputed South China Sea, saying, “Filipinos do not yield.” Ferdinand Marcos Jr. did not provide details of his government’s response but says it will be proportionate. Chinese officials in Manila or Beijing did not immediately respond to Marcos’s public warning. It is the latest sign of the escalating disputes between China and the Philippines in the contested waters, where there have been minor collisions between the coast guard and other vessels of the rival claimant nations.

