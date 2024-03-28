Poland and Ukraine leaders discuss regulating Ukrainian food imports to ease farmer discontent

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is in Poland for talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk to address Polish and western European farmers’ demands that regulations be applied to the cheap Ukraine grain and food imports that they say are undercutting their livelihoods. Farmers in many countries have been staging vehement protests against the imports. Tusk has suggested that Poland, a European Union country bordering Ukraine, will seek quotas on the imports during the talks on Thursday. The EU has opened its doors wide to Ukrainian farm produce to help the country’s exports after Russia’s 2022 invasion cut many traditional routes. EU lawmakers recently agreed that quotas could be reintroduced on some Ukrainian foods to address the farmers’ complaints.

